‘We’re begging and pleading’: Stockton Animal Shelter overrun with dogs in need of homes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Animal shelters across the country are in desperate need of adopters and foster families.

The Stockton Animal Shelter said they’re taking in dogs faster than they can get them out, and they need the community’s help.

“They really provide so much joy, comfort,” said Delyse Gannaway with Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive. “They help improve the quality of lives.”

The animal shelter is now so full they’re keeping dogs in their waiting area until kennels become available.

“We’re begging and pleading for adopters and for foster homes, rescue groups to come and help us alleviate some space,” said Stockton Animal Services Supervisor Meghan Ramczyk.

Ramczyk said Tuesday, there were more than 150 dogs at the shelter, and nearly all of them were available for adoption or fostering.

“In the past, the shelter has euthanized for space. Other shelters in our area are making those tough decisions,” Ramczyk told FOX40. “We have committed to finding them a positive outcome.”

The shelter is offering incentives and doing whatever it can to clear space.

“We would love to have more adopters,” Ramczyk said. “If you can’t commit to a dog for a lifetime, you can foster temporarily. We provide all the supplies, we provide all the counseling you need to make you successful.”

“It is not a fancy shelter,” Gannaway said. “So it may be a tad depressing to go out there, but those animals are amazing. They are lovely pets who just need an opportunity.”

Gannaway said the influx of animals in shelters is being felt nationwide.

“So we have a huge surrender population. We have our normal stray population, and then I think we have less adopters,” she explained.

Her organization partners with local shelters like Stockton to provide adoption and fostering support services.

“We can match dogs with a variety of different homes,” Gannaway said. “So, if you can help, help Stockton.”

For information about all the dogs available for adoption or to learn more about fostering, click or tap here.