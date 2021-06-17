‘We’re definitely beating the heat’: Visitors flock to Raging Waters as temperatures reach triple digits

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – Thursday’s heat made Raging Waters Sacramento the place to be as people flocked to the water park to try to cool off, and with temperatures expected to stay in the triple digits for the next few days, the park is expecting a lot of visitors.

Christina Sack and Katy Lobato said they only had one goal for all of their kids.

“We’re definitely beating the heat,” Sack said. “We heard it’s going to be 109 degrees, so we wanted to cool off.”

“We have a lot of kids,” she continued.

“Between the two of us, we’ve got seven,” Lobato added.

“Seven kids, so trying to keep them happy and cool,” Sack said.

Staying cool was the main theme for Thursday.

“We’re expecting a good crowd with temperatures over 110 degrees this week, so we’re expecting a lot of people to come out and enjoy the sun,” said Raging Waters general manager Rick Iafrate.

Iafrate said seeing visitors with their smiling faces during a hot day like Thursday made up for having to be closed all of 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Lot of happy faces, lot of people want to get out,” he told FOX40. “It’s good to see families that were here a couple years ago, to get back out here and put a name to face again.”

And with the state having fully reopened as of Tuesday, visitors like Sack said Raging Waters will become a staple this summer.

“We’re just really grateful that it’s open, and it literally is open. We’re all in the open air and it feels very comfortable being here,” she said.

Raging Waters will be open all summer from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.