‘We’re excited’: First group of SCUSD teachers receives their COVID-19 vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento teachers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a clinic that opened in South Sacramento.

“Teachers and educators, in general, are excited,” said Sacramento City Teachers Association President David Fisher. “Just a couple months ago, we still had no idea when any vaccination would be available. And even as of last week, we didn’t know the date we’d actually be eligible.”

Now that they have access, the Sacramento City Unified School District is not wasting any time.

Friday alone, around a thousand educators will receive their first dose of the vaccine at the South Sacramento site.

“Sac City Unified employs over 4,300 employees,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “We’re excited today at this first clinic we will have vaccinated over 1,000 of those employees.”

Teachers and staff are invited to get vaccinated in phases, starting with educators who work with the youngest students. Appointments will then be opened to teachers of higher grades in following weeks.

“Our reopening plan calls for a phased in approach,” Aguilar explained. “So, we have prioritized educators and staff that serve our primary students up to third grade, our special ed students as well.”

But even when a majority of teachers are fully vaccinated in the district, it will be a while before classrooms look anywhere near normal.

“Even though the teachers, hopefully, will have their vaccination, the students won’t, right?” Fisher said.

SCUSD officials are still working out the details to bring students back safely when the time comes. For now, they say this is major progress in the right direction.

“As a teacher, we can’t wait to get back in with our students, but the number one priority has to be the safety and wellbeing of our community,” Fisher told FOX40. “We really believe that schools should be the safest place in the entire community.”

Dignity Health is also partnering with other local school districts like the San Juan Unified School District. The first vaccination clinic for that district will open Saturday.

The clinics are also open to people 65 and older in underserved communities, but everyone must have an appointment to get their shot.