‘We’re here just doing our job’: More Texas firefighters arrive in California as some leave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 330 Texas-based firefighters made their way through Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday as part of an effort to help California battle some of the largest wildfires in the state’s history.

“All of us are in the service for a reason,” Lawrence Padalecki, assistant fire chief for Bexar County, Texas, told FOX40. “We all come out and help each other.”

The help between the two states has been a familiar sight the last several years.

“We’ve seen Texas firefighters here in California the last several years,” Cal OES Fire Rescue Chief Brian Marshall said. “Our firefighters went to Texas during hurricanes to assist when they needed help. So, it truly is a partnership between the states and as it is right now, California needs the help.”

But as more help arrives, other help prepares to go home.

“This is day number 19 or 20. We were on the Creek Fire. I had to think about that for a second because we’ve been all over the place,” Padelecki said.

The tired group spent 14 days on the front line.

“We were working 24 on, 24 off. So, the drain is there, for sure,” Padelecki said.

The grueling hours made a partnership with Southwest Airlines that much sweeter.

“All of us are in some kind of profession to help each other and that’s what Southwest is doing with us, helping us get back home and bringing more crews in to help California fight these fires,” Padalecki said. “I think all of us, we don’t consider ourselves heroes. We’re here just doing our job. You all called for help and now we’re here.”