SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Luther Burbank High School baseball team had their opening night Friday, but it took some time getting there.

It’s been at least three years since a game was played there.

“Before this field, I don’t know if you could call it a field,” said assistant coach Gary Byrdsong.

The baseball field was rebuilt with some help from the community and people who were brought together by the sport.