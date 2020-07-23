‘We’re human beings’: Woman wonders why Sacramento police used lethal force to stop her brother

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sister of a man shot and killed by Sacramento police on Tuesday wants to know why officers used lethal force on her brother.

“Jeremy was just somebody who was kind and gentle,” said Ida Southern. “He just liked to laugh and have a good time.”

She said her brother, 22-year-old Jeremy Southern, was supposed to turn 23 on Friday. But instead, she said he’s the man officers killed at The Crossings apartment complex on Ramona Avenue.

“I went through every emotion that there was last night,” she told FOX40.

She said she believes her brother was at The Crossings to visit a friend.

Sacramento police say Jeremy had a tattoo matching the description of a suspect involved in a shooting at the same complex on Wednesday.

“So, it’s not like they had his name and his picture,” Ida Southern said. “It’s like, ‘OK, he’s the suspect.’ Just because he was Black with dreads and had a tattoo now, all of a sudden, he fits the description.”

When officers approached him, Sacramento police say he pulled out a gun and aimed it at officers.

Ida Southern admitted her brother had a troubled past. Both of them and their three other siblings spent time growing up with a foster family. In 2014, Jeremy Southern had even made some videos about being a teen in the foster system.

According to Ida Southern, her brother was recently released from prison. But she said he was turning his life around, recently taking a job on a farm in Galt.

“He got a job. He was supposed to get a new place,” she said. “So, all of this just seems, it seems weird. Like, we had plans this weekend.”

She said if he was pointing a gun at officers, she understands why they shot him. But she said she does not understand why they had to kill him.

“We’re not prey out here. We’re human beings,” Ida Southern said. “So, it shouldn’t be shoot to kill like we’re hunting. It should be shoot to disarm. Once my brother was no longer armed and was no longer a threat to them, they should not have taken that second shot.”

A vigil for Jeremy Southern will be held Thursday night at The Crossings. But Ida Southern said she and her family have been getting threats. They only want people who are coming to show support.