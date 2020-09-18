‘We’re not forgotten’: Tracy senior center provides services citywide

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an emergency shutdown in March, a senior center in Tracy had to adapt during the pandemic to care for some of the city’s most vulnerable population.

And now, they’re serving seniors in a whole new way.

Workers at Lolly Hansen Senior Center, with the help of the Tracer Bus Service, serve 270 seniors across the city instead of the maybe 30 meals they used to pack.

“To me that meant so much because especially money wise, we get to save some money and because those meals are good meals they give us plenty of fruits and vegetables and protein and everything,” said senior center visitor Arcelia Larios.

Before the virus, Larios was a regular at the center. Now, she is just one of many who miss it.

“That’s like a great part of our day where we meet with other seniors and you know, we get to play bingo, we get to have lunch where they get to interact with people our age,” Larios told FOX40.

She says it’s been hard to adjust without it but staff at the center have made the transition easier.

Workers call at least 25 seniors a week just to check in.

“We’ve done about 1,000 wellness calls throughout this process and just that check-in with them makes them reassured that we are available to them,” said recreation program manager Jolene Jauregui-Correll.

Jauregui-Correll says they’re committed to caring for older adults now more than ever.

“They mean a lot to not just our community, our city staff, their family and we really want to make sure that we check in on them making sure they have those services they need,” Jauregui-Correll said.

“Even though we have our children, the fact that somebody else is calling and checking in on us, it’s very important,” Larios said. “You know, we’re not forgotten even though we’re not there.”

The center just launched a brand new outdoor fitness class that will follow all federal and local guidelines to get seniors active again.

They also offer bingo and other virtual classes online. You can learn more by clicking or tapping here.