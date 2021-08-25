‘We’re really a great starting point’: Delta College opens new student health center

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time in San Joaquin Delta College’s history, the school now has a health center on campus, meaning students and their children now have easier access to health care.

The student health center offers medical care that includes cancer screenings and behavioral health care, among other services that could potentially save lives.

“My teammates and I actually came to get our second dose of the vaccine,” said Arely Salcedo, a student-athlete at Delta College and one of the thousands of students who now have access to health care on campus.

“It’s actually very helpful because us being students and being on campus a lot of us don’t drive,” Salcedo said.

“We know that many of our students come from disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Delta College spokesperson Alex Breitler. “So for them to be able to come to campus and have direct access to health care we think is a real benefit.”

The college partnered with Community Medical Center who will operate the campus clinic for students.

“We have the ability to provide women’s health services, reproductive health, behavioral health services,” said Chief Nursing Officer Ginger Manss. “And if anybody has any health need, we’re really a great starting point.”

Regardless of their insurance status, students and their children can be treated on campus.

“If we can address these basic needs, if we can address their health, if we can make sure they’re healthy and feeling well, then that’s just going to increase the odds that they’ll be able to get to the finish line with their education as well. I think that’s just common sense,” Breitler said. “And we, obviously, want to do everything we can to get them to the finish line.”

For the roughly 26,000 students at Delta College, the new student health center isn’t just about convenience, it also makes health care more approachable.

“They make you feel more like of a friend,” Salcedo said. “I feel like I would feel a lot more safe talking to someone if they’re on campus.”

