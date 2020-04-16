‘We’re still here for you’: Letter carriers put their health on the line to deliver mail to the nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With more people staying at home and waiting out the novel coronavirus, U.S. postal workers are providing an important lifeline.

The essential employees continue to go out into communities each day and deliver the mail, putting their own health and safety at risk.

With millions of Californians hunkered down at home, people like letter carrier Rebeckah Gold are making sure no one goes without the essentials. But she is delivering more than mail and packages to the Sacramento community she’s served for 13 years, she is providing a sense of normalcy and routine.

“We’re still here for you,” Gold said.

Like many delivery workers right now, Gold worries about far more than dropping off a package on time.

“I do have a little one at home,” Gold told FOX40. “I also have a grandpa that lives with us and he watches my daughter for me. So it is nerve-racking because you don’t want to bring this home.”

While she said her anxiety has climbed since the COVID-19 outbreak, she still considers herself one of the lucky ones.

“Being an essential employee, I am grateful that I have a job right now,” Gold said. “We come out here and we do our best to serve the community and make sure we’re putting our best foot forward for them.”

As the state of California remains under a stay-at-home order, workers at USPS are adjusting their practices to keep staff members and customers safe. They are doing so by wearing face masks and disposable gloves and using hand sanitizer. They disinfect delivery trucks and surfaces regularly and maintain a safe distance, which is something the community can help with too.

“We appreciate customers keeping that 6-foot safety distance for us. And also when they see us coming, not to be in a hurry to get that mail, you never know what it’s going to be. But kind of let us deliver and then give us time to get away,” Gold said.

Beyond that, Sacramento Postmaster Joseph Yuson said he’s telling his roughly 900 employees to take the day off if they’re not feeling well.

“If you’re sick, stay home, that’s basically what we’re telling them. You don’t feel good, you Stay home,” Yuson said. “Somehow we will get the mail delivered. You’re not going to be reprimanded or anything. We want you to stay home and keep everyone healthy at the station.”

Other branches across the country have reported cases of postal workers testing positive. FOX40 asked Postmaster Yuson if his station has also seen infections.

“We have but really we can’t talk about it because of federal law. We can’t talk about any privacy because of medical and everything,” he explained.

He said he believes they have had a few local cases. The postmaster said in these incidents, other employees and contacts have been notified.

Another layer of protection can be found in the post office lobby, where a divider has been put up to separate the window clerk from the customer.

“We’re looking out for their safety, as well as ours,” said USPS window clerk Susan Quasme.

Quasme said customers seem to appreciate the essential service they are providing.

“I feel that customers convey their gratitude a little bit more with their thank you and I appreciate yous,” she told FOX40.

As the nation continues to stay physically apart while riding out the coronavirus, it is people like Gold who are keeping the country going by bringing people their insulin, stimulus checks and some light in a darkened world.

“We’re for the community. There’s a lot of people that rely on us out there. And I’m grateful that I can still be there for other people,” Gold said.

USPS has also changed its signature policy. Carriers will now knock on your door, step back a safe distance and ask for your name to confirm the order.

You also have the option of shipping packages directly from your home.

For more information on the changes, just click or tap here.