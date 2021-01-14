‘We’re still open’: 103-year-old Stockton bakery gets national recognition amid COVID-19

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Genova Bakery is a staple in Stockton, with families coming to the business since 1918.

The bakery known to generations of Stocktonians is now known to millions across the country after it was highlighted by Esquire Magazine.

“I normally come here and get a strong salami cheddar cheese,” Ramon Gardea told FOX40.

Gardea has been a customer for more than 50 years and keeps coming back for more.

Through the years, the bakery has withstood wars, the Great Depression, the recession, and now, a pandemic.

“We’re still open, we’re still baking bread every day and we’re still offering our sandwiches or deli meats. And I think that’s what makes us special for Stockton,” said owner Tim Canevari.

Canevari has kept the long-lasting legacy since 2004.

“I truly love the history of the bakery and I love baking bread,” he said.

Genova Bakery was listed as one of Esquire Magazine’s “100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford to Lose,” a nod to small businesses hanging on during the pandemic.

“I’m grateful,” Canevari said. “There’s businesses listed across the country. Out of all the restaurants throughout the United States, we’re one of 100 and I just that that’s so awesome.”

The bakery’s wholesale business, which supplies bread to other delis and restaurants, has been hit hard but the storefront remains open.

“Because of our customers is why we are still here 103 years later,” Canevari said.

Canevari said he is hoping the new recognition will translate to more business to keep them around for years to come.

“Definitely don’t want the doors to shut with me in charge. So we’re going to keep going,” he said.