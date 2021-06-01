‘We’re super excited’: Businesses react to Sacramento County’s orange tier move

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Local business owners are reacting with excitement Tuesday to the news of Sacramento County’s shift to the state’s orange tier.

“We’re very happy that we’re able to finally start moving forward,” said Dave Haness, president and general manager of Country Club Lanes.

Haness said he’s ecstatic to have his bowling alley finally open to the public.

“Sacramento has been in the red way, way too long,” he told FOX40.

Last week, while Country Club Lanes was still closed to the general public, they welcomed back six bowling leagues who were fully vaccinated.

Restaurants are also grateful to be moving forward.

“I’m very excited,” said Taro Arai, owner of Mikuni.

“We’re super excited,” said Eric Anderson, vice president of Zocalo.

But with the inevitable reopening of the state, likely on June 15, many business owners have found themselves short-staffed as part of the fallout from the pandemic.

“Even though we can open 100% but we may not be able to,” Arai explained. “I don’t have enough help right now.”

Arai is open to hiring and training 16-year-olds, who will be vital in getting them fully staffed again.

“I want to thank our community for their love and support all these year and a half of COVID. I can’t thank enough for them,” Arai said.

“We’ve rolled with the punches, but we know there’re still waves of COVID aftershock waves,” Anderson said.

That includes hiring more employees as well.

Anderson says they’ll have to be creative with their present staffing, condensing the patio dining area and getting guests closer together once social distancing goes away.

“We’re a spot for gatherings. And we’re looking foward to getting back to that,” Anderson explained.