SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former West Campus High School administrator spoke out in an exclusive interview with FOX40 Monday night.

Dr. Elysse Versher explained how the school district had failed her and how she had been the victim of racial slurs, slashed tires and countless attacks on her character.

Versher said working at West Campus was a traumatic experience for her, having had multiple stress-related seizures.

“I was attacked, my family was attacked. We were harassed, our lives turned upside down. And this should have been and could have been prevented had the district in 2019 taken my concerns seriously,” Versher said.

She said a parent slashed her tires just weeks on the job and nothing was done about it.

“I followed the proper channel, the proper command every step of the way,” she explained.

Versher said she hadn’t gotten a response from the principal for weeks. When she contacted HR, they told her to get in contact with the principal. At that point, she went to Superintendent Aguilar, who she claims also did nothing.

“I was honestly just feeling like a complete failure. I felt weak because I had a seizure and I couldn’t go to work. I felt like I should have been strong enough to handle racism and sexual harassment,” she said.

Days after Versher’s resignation letter, the Sacramento City Unified School District put out a statement.

“Dr. Versher made complaints of racist acts directed toward her during her employment and the District immediately initiated an investigation into those complaints. That investigation is nearly complete. At this point, out of respect to Dr. Versher and the process, the District will not have further comment until the investigator’s final report is issued. We expect that will happen soon.” Sacramento City Unified School District

Dr. Versher said her lawyer will also be able to provide more information on the current status of the investigation on June 1.