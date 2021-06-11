West Nile virus detected in Modesto mosquitoes

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency announced Friday that the West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected on June 2 from Modesto.

According to officials, the virus has been detected in at least five counties throughout the state as of June 10, including San Joaquin, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Yolo County officials also announced Wednesday a mosquito sample collected from Knights Landing tested positive for the virus.

No human cases have yet been detected.

The Eastside Mosquito Abatement District and Turlock Mosquito Abatement District are working together to keep mosquito populations low and minimize the potential for transfer of the virus.

Both districts would also like to remind residents of what they can do to stay safe:

Dump or drain standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Protect yourself against mosquitoes by using repellants.

Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when virus-carrying mosquitoes are most active.

Report neglected swimming pools to your local mosquito abatement district.

Use tight-fitting door and window screens to keep mosquitoes from entering your home.

Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating horses against the virus.