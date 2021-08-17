West Sac Police investigating death on boat along Sacramento River

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man on a boat Monday along the Sacramento River.

Police said officers were dispatched to a boat along the river, just south of Tower Bridge, around 9:45 p.m.

Officers found a “male subject in need of medical attention,” police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival, despite life-saving measures administered.

Police said the death is under investigation, and no further details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.