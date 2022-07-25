WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department said it has arrested a man in connection with a 2009 murder.

The police department said it arrested Robert Spurlin Jr., 59, for the killing of Monica Elise Turknett who was found dead in a home on June 13, 2009.

According to the police department, Spurlin and Turknett lived together at the time of her death.

The West Sacramento Police Department said it reviewed the cold case again in April 2002 and spoke with people who knew Turknett to learn about her life and the “events leading up to her murder.”

Police said what they learned led detectives to arrest Spurlin on Saturday.