West Sacramento detectives arrest mother of suspect in 1-year-old’s murder

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The mother of a man suspected of torturing and killing a 16-month-old girl was arrested Friday morning by West Sacramento detectives.

The Sacramento Police Department reports Derrick Dimone Woods’ 58-year-old mother, Annette Womack, was arrested on suspicion of felony aiding and abetting and child endangerment in connection to the case. Womack was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

Woods was arrested after 16-month-old Amanda Marie Owens was found dead Feb. 15 in a room at Silvey’s Motel on West Capitol Avenue.

Her 3-year-old brother was also found injured in the room and hospitalized.

Woods, who was in a relationship with Owen’s mother, is being held at the Yolo County Jail without bail.