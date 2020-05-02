West Sacramento family receives coronavirus stimulus check for dead relative

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A coronavirus stimulus check was made out to a man who died more than a year ago.

Attorney Michael Mechill said the IRS check was recently sent out to his client from West Sacramento.

The $1,200 check was also made out to the deceased man’s niece, who is the executor of his estate.

“My client received a check in the mail on a probate matter we are currently administering and it was a check for a decedent and the check said decedent,” Mechill explained.

As COVID-19 spread across the country putting millions of people out of work, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law back in March. It provided over $2 trillion in economic relief.

Many people who filed taxes received direct deposits last month.

But Mechill said he fears the checks made out to people who have died may be hindering relief for those in need.

“Wasting these resources sending it to people who are deceased,” he said.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue at an April press conference when asked how the government was going to get the money back.

“It’s like anything that was sent out. Like sometimes you send a check to somebody wrong. Sometimes people are listed, they die and they get a check,” he said.

In a statement sent to FOX40, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said:

You’re not supposed to keep that payment. We’re checking the databases, but there could be a scenario where we missed something, and yes, the heirs should be returning that money.

Now, attorneys like Mechill are issuing advice for those who may have received a check for someone who passed away.

“Don’t cash it. Don’t do anything with it,” Mechill said. “I advise that if someone gets a check like this, they should hang on until there is some sort of a decision.”

A spokesperson with the US Treasury department said they will be issuing guidance on this issue shortly.