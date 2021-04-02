West Sacramento family suffers loss of father dying from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento family is mourning after their loved one passed away from COVID-19.

He was not only loved by his family but also his community.

The man passed away at Kaiser, just days ago. The Lancaster family tells FOX40 when they took him to the hospital they thought he was going to quickly be treated and sent home.

They never imagined leaving this hospital without him.

The Lancaster family is loving and playful but they’re missing an important member of their family.

“He went to the ER on the 16th and never made it out,” said Kathleen Lancaster.

For the last two weeks, Kathleen Lancaster has had to visit her husband, Troy Lancaster, in the hospital through a glass window after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We texted. We were watching the tournament on TV and we were flirting with each other,” Kathleen Lancaster said.

But on Saturday, his condition worsened, he went under cardiac arrest and passed away Wednesday.

“Here was so much organ damage because of the cardiac arrest. He had passed before they even took the tube out,” Kathleen Lancaster said.

The couple had been together for nearly 30 years. Learning to live without him was something Kathleen Lancaster didn’t think she’d have to do so soon, making her worried about her two sons.

“I’m so scared that I’m going to do something wrong,” she said.

For their son, Jacob Lancaster, his dad was also his football coach. The 17-year-old says if his dad were still here he’d make plans with him.

“I would actually ask him if he would take me to the gym,” Jacob Lancaster said.

This past year has been especially tough on their youngest son, Benjamin Lancaster. The 13-year-old says he couldn’t have gone through virtual learning without his dad.

“I’m just really thankful that he was here,” Benjamin Lancaster said.

While his friends and family can’t believe his life was cut short so soon, Kathleen Lancaster says she looks forward to better days.

“I miss him terribly. I miss him so much, but we’ll get through. We’ll do OK,” Kathleen Lancaster said.



The Lancaster family does have a GoFundMe set up to help with the cost of the funeral.