WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50.

Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.

The driver of one of the cars, a convertible, was pinned inside the car. Firefighters had to use the “jaws of life,” a tool used to cut and remove large pieces of metal, to remove the door and get the driver out.

The three people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

California Highway Patrol then took over the scene of the crash.