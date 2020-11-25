West Sacramento gets first new mayor in 16 years

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – After 16 years, West Sacramento will have a new mayor and she is making history.

West Sacramento City Councilwoman Martha Guerrero unseated longtime incumbent Christopher Cabaldon, who held the position for 16 years.

Cabaldon conceded to his challenger Friday after Yolo County elections results put Guerrero with a 51.28% over 48.72% lead.

“I want to establish a network, a strong network of community and connection so that we can see how to achieve our vision for the future together,” Guerrero told FOX40.

Guerrero has served on West Sacramento’s City Council since 2018, dedicating the last couple of years to understanding the needs and concerns of the community, the type of work she credits as the reason behind her election victory.

“I think the local infrastructure concerns were a big concern. Really basic needs and making sure the police officers are receiving the support they need,” Guerrero told FOX40. “Firefighters — which is why they came out — the firefighters have a lot going on so there’s a bigger demand for their resources. And also the community, the working folks here are interested in seeing the infrastructure needs, like broadband. We don’t have enough of that for distance learning and for residents that are working now at home.”

Guerrero becomes the second person to be elected mayor of West Sacramento and is the first woman and person of color in the role.

As mayor, Guerrero said her focus will be on supporting working families and helping small businesses survive the pandemic, pledging to advocate for more funding to keep them running.

“I think it’s important for our restaurants to remain open,” Guerrero explained. “They want to work, they want to continue on with their business. So, provide them with the space and the support so that they can continue to serve the community as they love to do.”

Guerrero said she’s grateful to Cabaldon for his years of service and looks forward to picking up where he left off.

“We’re all very appreciative of his time served and want to continue to recognize all the work he’s done here in West Sacramento and continue to build off what he’s established as a strong foundation,” Guerrero said.

Mayor-elect Guerrero will be sworn in as mayor at a virtual ceremony on Dec. 9.