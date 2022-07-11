SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento’s Heritage Oaks Park is on track to getting new amenities after receiving a $3 million grant from the National Park Service Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The city said it is one of only 16 agencies across the state that got the funding. The money will go to the city’s Heritage Oaks Park Master Plan Project.

With the $3 million, the park will see improvements and additions to seven areas.

Construction of a new amphitheater

Enhancements to existing play area

Developing a new nature-themed play area and water play feature

Public plaza with picnic pavilion, gathering areas and restroom

A skate plaza, BMX skills course

Demonstration garden, natural turf area, walking paths including an elevated boardwalk through the oak grove

Fitness stations, new landscaping and lighting throughout the park and public art

Parking lot expansion

Heritage Oaks Park is one of West Sacramento’s newest parks, with planning and design having started in 2017. It’s a 9-acre property of Valley Oak and various other trees, hence its namesake.

The park’s current amenities include a shaded play structure area, picnic tables, restrooms and 40 parking spaces.

It also became home to Tree Top Sac in 2018, which is a tree top adventure park. Attendees will be able to walk through the canopy while traversing through obstacles such as balancing ropes, bridges and nets.

For those interested in Tree Top Sac, its website has a step-by-step explanation of how the activities work. There are daily and season passes for the park, which also offers evening climbs.

Heritage Oak Parks is located at 1300 Lake Washington Blvd.