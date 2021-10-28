West Sacramento high school goes into lockdown after 2nd shooting threat in 2 days

The Latest – Thursday, Oct. 28

10:55 a.m.

West Sacramento police said they determined the threat to the high school was unsubstantiated.

“Based on the information gathered, WSPD officers evaluated the threat and conducted a walkthrough of the campus, which determined that the threat was unsubstantiated,” the Washington Unified School District wrote in an update.

10:30 a.m.

The lockdown at River City High School has been lifted.

Original story below:

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second day in a row, another anonymous shooting threat prompted a lockdown at a West Sacramento high school.

The Washington Unified School District said Thursday morning River City High School was in a soft lockdown, with students and staff kept to their classrooms.

District officials said the anonymous call was similar to the one staff received Wednesday, which also prompted a lockdown. Students were later moved to the Target parking lot near campus and families were told to pick them up there.

West Sacramento police are investigating and the WUSD said the threat “is unsubstantiated at this time.”

“Please take some slight comfort in knowing that ALL our students are safe and know that we handle any threat against our school safety with the utmost urgency,” WUSD said.

Several Sacramento County students have been affected by shooting threats and lockdowns in recent days. Cosumnes Oaks High School reported a social media threat Wednesday night and law enforcement was at the high school and nearby middle school while the investigators looked into the post.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.