West Sacramento Lowe’s evacuated after reports of man with knife

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say officers evacuated the West Sacramento Lowe’s Friday night after a man with a knife locked himself into the manager’s office.

Police say they first received a report of the incident around 7:40 p.m. According to the caller, the man had a knife and was vomiting.

According to West Sacramento police, they have crisis negotiators at the scene and they will wait out the incident as to not escalate the situation.

#BREAKING: Cont 2/2 We are told they are not going to pushing the situation and are expected to be here until it’s resolved peacefully since he is the only one locked inside. Police say they don’t know why he’s inside. He’s not talkative. Officers don’t think he has a gun. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8ckAgwfkRL — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) March 13, 2021

No one was threatened or injured.

This is a developing story.