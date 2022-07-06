SACRAMENTO Calif. (KTXL) — The Department of Justice announced that West Sacramento resident Eric Lemoyne Willis was sentenced to prison for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., theft of government property and aggravated identity theft.

Willis, 46, worked with two others to steal money from the Social Security Administration, according to the DOJ. The DOJ said Willis and the others bought Rolex watches, trips to Las Vegas and spent money on various other things.

The others were identified as North Carolina resident Darron Dimitri Ross, 36, and San Diego resident Joshua Bilal George, 39.

According to the DOJ, Willis worked with the SSA and used his position to access numerous personal Social Security records. He then reportedly searched for beneficiaries who used direct deposit for large payments.

That information was then given to Ross and George, and they called Social Security offices impersonating the beneficiaries. The DOJ said Ross would have the payments routed to a different account if they successfully impersonated the beneficiary.

Once the money was available to them, Ross would withdraw money at an ATM or use debit cards. He also gave money to Willis for his role, according to the DOJ.

The fraud affected over 200 beneficiaries across the country, and Social Security said it cost them at least $696,912.

Willis was sentenced to four years in prison. Ross and George pleaded guilty to the same charges, and they will be sentenced in August.

According to the DOJ, they face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years for conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

In addition, Ross faces a mandatory sentence of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft. However, the sentences will be up to the court.