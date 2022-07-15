WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — David John Sidhu, 75, of West Sacramento was sentenced to 196 years in prison on Thursday for 28 acts of child molestation, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office on June 2, Sidhu was convicted over his more than two dozen counts of child molestation over a sever-year period, beginning when the victim was five-years-old.

The molestation was reported to the West Sacramento Police Department 15 years after it had occurred, according to the DA’s office.

“This type of offender represents the worst of the worst in Yolo County. My office will continue prosecute these offenders to the full extent of the law, no matter how much time passes. We will continue to seek justice for victims and to keep the community safe from these violent sexual offenders,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said.