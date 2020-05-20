West Sacramento mayor asks Yolo County to slow down reopening plans due to lack of testing

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With approval by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials, Yolo County stay-at-home restrictions can begin loosening as soon as May 26.

Yet city officials within the county are asking the board of supervisors to slow down their reopening plans.

“We also want to reopen as much and as soon as possible,” West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon told FOX40 Tuesday.

Cabaldon said the county’s reopening plan inadequately protects the city’s residents because of a lack of testing.

“We’re strongly supportive of moving towards rapid reopening as quickly as we possibly can. And the best way to do that is to assure that we have the full testing infrastructure in place now. So that if something goes wrong, that we’ll be able to catch it,” explained Cabaldon.

The state’s current testing center in the county is in Woodland, but that site will move the roughly 20 miles to West Sacramento and start testing by June 2.

Gary Sandy, the chair of the Board of Supervisors, said Yolo County’s initial request to reopen was denied because of the number of deaths at a nursing home in Woodland.

“We had appealed to the governor on the grounds that they unfairly penalized communities with long-term care facilities,” explained Sandy. “They agreed but they asked us to resubmit the letter, which we did today.”

Sandy said he understands where the Cabaldon’s concerns are coming from.

“We’re concerned but we’re also confident that we have taken sufficient steps to ensure that people in West Sacramento are well served by testing already, and so we’re confident in moving forward,” said Sandy.

Supervisor Oscar Villegas represents Yolo County’s District 1, the majority being in West Sacramento.

“We feel very comfortable that our testing plan is going to make sure that people are safe,” Villegas told FOX40.

Villegas said he met Monday with the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce.

“These are folks who run restaurants and are anxious to get going. But they too are very nervous about the prospects of opening up because it’s going to require them to adhere to a very different business model,” said Villegas. “Even when we give the green light, it’s not as though everybody’s going to be off to the races. They are going to move very slowly because it’s their business, it’s their livelihoods, it’s their income. So, they want to do it right.”