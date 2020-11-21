West Sacramento Mayor Cabaldon concedes mayoral race

(KTXL) — West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon conceded the mayoral race Friday evening.

The town’s next mayor will be Councilwoman Martha Guerrero, who was elected to the City Council in 2018.

“After Yolo County released the latest vote count two hours ago, I called Councilmember Guerrero to congratulate her for winning the election,” Cabaldon said in a statement on Twitter.

Cabaldon was elected to the City Council in 1996 and went on to serve four single-year terms as mayor.

In 2004, Cabaldon became the first mayor to be directly elected by West Sacramento voters. He had won every election until now, serving eight terms.

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to spend most of my adult life in service to the community that is nothing less than my family,” Cabaldon said.

During the 2018 mayoral race, Cabaldon had said he wanted to serve at least two more years.