WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another bridge which looks to connect West Sacramento and Sacramento inched one step closer towards construction.

The West Sacramento City Council at its recent meeting approved the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Broadway Bridge Project.

Jason McCoy, a supervising transportation planner for West Sacramento said the council certified “the Broadway Bridge EIR, adopted preferred Alignment A, approved the findings of fact and statement of overriding considerations, adopted the mitigation monitoring plan, and approved the preliminary engineering and project report.”

The proposed bridge crosses the Sacramento River just south of Highway 50 and Business Loop 80 bridge and connects to South River Road from the west side of the river with Broadway on the east.

The Sacramento City Council will also have to approve the EIR. McCoy says city leaders are expected to visit that topic on June 14th.

If both cities approve the environmental review process, then it will focus on securing funding for the final design phase, refine the plan and construction schedule.

Currently, construction could begin between 2030 and 2035.

McCoy said that the current priorities for the two cities are to complete the final design for the I Street Bridge Replacement Project and begin construction in 2024. The project looks to build a new movable bridge between C Street in West Sacramento and Railyards Boulevard in Sacramento.

