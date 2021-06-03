West Sacramento neighborhood asking city for speed bumps to reduce speeding

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People living in a West Sacramento neighborhood are asking the city for speed bumps after their own efforts failed to stop speeding in the area.

“We call it the, you know, Cummins and Sixth speedway,” said resident Erica Barajas.

Barajas has lived in the neighborhood her entire life and says the speeding has gotten out of hand.

“I can tell you the amount of times crashes, accidents, being woken up in the middle of the night, cars flipping, pillars getting taking out,” Barajas said.

And she is not the only one who feels that way. Kate Boston-Worsley has a daily reminder of the dangers of speeding.

“I heard something, something hit the fence. Then, I heard the crash,” Boston-Worsley said.

Just last month, two cars crashed right next to her home and one of them ended up in her home. No one was hurt.

“I could’ve died. She could’ve died. If I didn’t have an 800-pound safe in there, this whole house would’ve been demolished,” She explained.

With a 25 mph speed limit, both women agree that drivers are going at least 10 miles over the speed limit.

“I would guess 35 to 45 (mph),” Boston-Worsley said.

The entire neighborhood is now getting behind a petition to ask West Sacramento to put up speed bumps along Cummins Way.

“Unfortunately, nothing has been done so far. So, now we’re speaking up about it,” Barajas said.

A city spokesperson told FOX40 they are aware of the speeding concerns, but putting speed bumps in the area could make the situation worse by creating a traffic hazard.

At this point, people like Barajas says something needs to be done soon.

“This is the area that needs it the most, and we need them now,” Barajas said.

Even though the city does not agree with putting speed bumps, they say they are currently studying the area to try and come up with the best solution for drivers and residents.