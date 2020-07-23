West Sacramento officers respond to six-vehicle pileup

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers closed off a portion of a West Sacramento street Wednesday night following a multi-vehicle pileup.

The West Sacramento Police Department reports six vehicles were involved in the crash on Westacre Road.

Westacre Road between Rockrose Road and Michigan Boulevard has been closed off and will stay blocked for a couple of hours, according to police. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

What led up to the crash has not been reported and police have not said if anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.