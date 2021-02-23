West Sacramento PD: Driver arrested for DUI, murder in crash that killed two parents

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver who crashed head-on into a car carrying a family of four in West Sacramento was arrested for murder Tuesday.

West Sacramento Police officials said they arrested Elk Grove resident Gabriel Poletti, 27, on multiple charges including DUI and two counts of murder.

Investigators said two parents driving home with their children were killed when their vehicle was hit head-on by Poletti’s vehicle near Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive on Feb. 15.

A family friend identified the parents killed as 37-year-old Rasul Afzili and 29-year-old Anila Afzili.

The family was headed home around 11:30 p.m. after celebrating Rasul Azfili’s birthday at his mother’s house in West Sacramento.

Rasul Azfili died at the scene and Anila Azfili died at a local hospital.

The couple’s 3-year-old daughter broke her leg and arm. The youngest, 7-month-old Azaan, was uninjured.

Police officials said preliminary reports showed that Poletti may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Based on evidence gathered, West Sacramento investigators said they arrested Poletti while he was at a family member’s residence in Sacramento Tuesday.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Dispatch at 916-372-3375.