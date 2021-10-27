West Sacramento police arrest man suspected of deadly shooting

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento police arrested a man who is suspected of shooting and killing someone Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Orchard Way near Hickory Way. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers helped the man, but he later died of his injuries.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified 27-year-old Ernesto Gonzalez as a suspect. Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday morning as he left a home in West Sacramento.

He was booked into Yolo County Jail on multiple felony charges.

No other information has been released. Officials said they will release the name of the victim once family has been notified.