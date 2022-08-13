WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning

According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant.

Ornelas was transported to Yolo County Jail where he was booked on the Ramey Warrant.

West Sacramento police thanked the community for providing information that assisted in Ornelas arrest along with the Investigations and Special Investigations Unit.

The department also shared its condolence with the friends and family of the victim.