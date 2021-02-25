West Sacramento police: Person with knife shot, killed by officers

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – West Sacramento police say someone with a knife was shot and killed by officers Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident started in the Walmart parking lot. But the confrontation between police and the person with a knife happened near Reed Avenue and IKEA Court, a bit away from the parking lot.

A shooting ensued and the person was shot and killed.

How many officers were involved in the shooting has not been made available.

The police department has released little information as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.