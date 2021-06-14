West Sacramento police use drone to find, arrest robbery suspect

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento police used a drone to find a suspected robber Saturday afternoon after he held a gun to a victim’s head.

Police say they were called about an armed robbery in the area of Drever Street.

According to the victim, the robber was acting “unstable” as he put a black handgun to the victim’s forehead. The victim also worried the robber might shoot at police if they tried to contact him.

West Sacramento police say their Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team used a drone to keep a safe distance while they tried to get eyes on the robber under an overpass. A crisis negotiator was able to speak to him and the drone video shows him surrendering peacefully.

According to police, officers found a black BB gun and live ammunition in the area. They could not find a reported second firearm.

The suspected robber was booked at the Yolo County Jail and faces charges for robbery, criminal threats and being a felon in possession of ammunition.