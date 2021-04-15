West Sacramento post office employee sentenced for stealing packages containing drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Olivehurst woman who was working for the West Sacramento post office has been sentenced for stealing packages she believed had drugs.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said that for a year and a half 42-year-old Celeste Pang was sending parcels to her home by changing the tracking labels.

When agents intervened, they recovered a package and found that it had 10 pounds of marijuana.

According to the U.S. attorney, Pang was sentenced to serve six months in prison starting in June. She was also fined $2,000 for embezzling mail as a postal employee.