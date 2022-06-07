WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento suffered two power outages Tuesday morning, one of them affecting the area near City Hall, according to a tweet from the city.

City officials said one of the power outages is on several blocks along West Capitol Avenue, Merkley avenues and Jefferson Boulevard. West Sacramento City Hall is in the affected area, however, the voting center located in the City Hall Galleria is being powered by a generator and voting operations have not been disrupted, officials said.

West Sacramento said several traffic lights are out in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and West Capitol Avenue due to the outage. Officials said the estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.

The second power outage is to the west of Jefferson Boulevard, which is affecting approximately 50-499 people, according to the PG&E alerts page.

This is a developing story.