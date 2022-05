WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento rented about 400 goats to help clear high grass which could act as fuel for fires.

The city will briefly close Jefferson Boulevard Monday to allow the goats to access grass and weeds near the Barge Canal and the Clarksburg Branch Line trail.

The city of West Sacramento said the brush was initially cleared in March but grew back after late-season rain.