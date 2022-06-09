WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento is implementing some new water restrictions starting Friday.

Changes are going into effect up and down California. It’s all in an effort to get people to save water amidst the ongoing drought.

But one major change for West Sacramento residents is the watering schedule, which the city decided will be permanent.

Addresses ending in odd numbers will water Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Addresses ending in even numbers will water Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Residents are not allowed to water between 10 a.m and 7 p.m.

FOX40’s Zach Boetto spoke with local and state water experts about the stages of water contingency plans.