WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was killed in a crash Thursday morning in West Sacramento.

According to local police, the crash happened near West Capitol Avenue and Maple Street.

A motorcycle and a truck were involved in the crash but further details about what led up to the deadly incident have not been reported.

Officers have closed down West Capitol Avenue from Sycamore Avenue to Cedar Street. Police said the area will be blocked off for several hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.