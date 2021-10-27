West Sacramento school goes into lockdown, students sent home early after anonymous shooting threat

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A school shooting threat prompted a lockdown at a West Sacramento high school Wednesday and students were later escorted off campus by police.

An anonymous call to staff at River City High School on Raider Lane led to a lockdown announcement around 1:40 p.m.

Washington Unified School District said, as of Wednesday afternoon, police believed the threat was unsubstantiated.

In a Facebook post, WUSD told families students would be released from school at 1:45 p.m. and families could pick them up at the nearby Target parking lot.

All on-campus activities were canceled for the rest of the day.

Law enforcement was called to Jesuit High School in Carmichael Wednesday, as well as other schools across the country, after a student in Florida allegedly posted a threatening photo on Snapchat he later claimed was a joke. Florida officials said the student has since been arrested.