WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple of vehicles were cited after a sideshow was stopped in West Sacramento on Wednesday night, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Police said around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near Southport Parkway and Oates Street regarding a report of a sideshow forming nearby.

While officers were making their way to the area, police said the California Highway Patrol’s AIR21 airplane observed the area overhead and recorded a black Corvette doing donuts on Massie Court.

Shortly after, officers arrived in the area to break up the sideshow and the AIR21 kept looking at the Corvette. Officers eventually stopped the car after it left the area.

Police said another vehicle left the sideshow, ran a stop sign and drove on the wrong side of the road, almost causing a collision. Officers also stopped that car, police said.

According to police, the driver of the black Corvette was cited and officers impounded the vehicle for 30 days. The other driver was cited for infractions and was released from the scene.