WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched green lasers officers.

Officers then conducted two traffic stops on vehicles leaving the event. One stop resulted in a driver being cited as well as their vehicle being towed. The second stop resulted in the driver being cited as well.

According to the Facebook post, a third vehicle stop was attempted however, the vehicle fled leading to a pursuit that ended in the driver’s arrest.