WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic in West Sacramento will be temporarily stopped on Jefferson Boulevard on Monday morning, the city of West Sacramento said.

Four hundred goats will cross Jefferson Boulevard near Locks Drive at 9 a.m. a s part of the city’s plan to mitigate fire risks. A goat herder, lead dog and border collies will help the goats cross.

“Due to late season rains, brush that had been cleared in March has grown back and needs to be re-grazed,” the city said.

The herd will be grazing near the Barge Canal and the Clarksburg Branch Line trail.

Police will stop drivers on Jefferson Boulevard. According to the city, the shutdown will only last 10 minutes.