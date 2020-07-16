West Sacramento VFW post faces additional financial hardship from vandalism

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in West Sacramento that is a chronic victim of vandals was hit again, twice in one night on Sunday.

The 50-foot flagpole at VFW Post 8762 in West Sacramento was bare on Wednesday after someone had torn down a prisoners of war flag that flew under an American flag, damaging the pulley system in the process.

Later, an exposed water system was broken, leaving water running for hours before it was discovered. The water leaked into the maintenance room of the building.

“In the last year, it’s been over 15 times they’ve done something to the building,” Post Commander James Brashear said.

The post prepares 150 meals a week — free dinners to homebound veterans.

It’s been a strain since the pandemic began, Brashear said.

“We’re losing $20,000 a month right now,” he told FOX40.

The kitchen was shut down for two days while repairs were made to the water system.

The flag pole vandal returned the fallen American flag to the doorway of the post and looked into the camera to offer what appeared to be an apology.

“He might be having a mental issue, he might be having some other problem that needs to be addressed, but it doesn’t excuse his behavior,” Brashear said. “We 100% feel for their need. We understand that they’re just trying to survive but there are other ways to do it.”

Facing mounting costs and more permanent repair solutions, the VFW post is also trying to survive and will continue as long as they can to prepare meals for veterans in need.

But at this rate, Brashear said the post will only be able to operate its meal program for another two months.

While donations would be immensely helpful for repairs and for the post’s veterans programs, the post also raises money through its meal program. The meals, prepared by a volunteer, commercially experienced chef, can be purchased for pick-up. The daily selection can be found on the post’s Facebook page and orders can be made by phone.

The money raised goes back into the food program.