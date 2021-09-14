West Sacramento voters will fill vacant city council seat on recall ballot

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters in West Sacramento will choose to fill a vacant seat on their city council when they vote on whether or not to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Voters are asked to choose between Duane Wilson and Dawnté Early to fill the vacant seat left by Martha Guerrero after she defeated incumbent Christopher Cabaldon for the West Sacramento mayoral seat last November.

Early is the chief of research and evaluation for the State of California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission and has been endorsed by California State State Controller Betty Yee, according to her campaign website.

Wilson started multiple companies and has been endorsed by Guerrero, according to his campaign website.

The winner will join the following members on the West Sacramento City Council:

Martha Guerrero, Mayor (Term expires November 2022)

Christopher T. Ledesma, Council Member (Term expires November 2022)

Quirina Orozco, Council Member (Term expires November 2024)

Norma Alcala, Council Member (Term expires November 2024)

First returns of the election results are expected at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 14.

This story is developing.