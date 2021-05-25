West Sacramento woman searches for missing bird, finds scammers

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A West Sacramento woman is dealing with not only the search for her missing bird but scammers trying to capitalize on her situation.

When Mae Riester was looking to buy a bird a year-and-a-half ago, she wasn’t searching for a Blue-headed Pionus. Now, she is after her bird, Camilla, that flew away Sunday.

“I was watering my plants and I think she got spooked,” Riester explained.

It has been a tough few days for Riester and her young daughter, Cody. The family’s sadness has also turned to frustration.

After posting online about Camilla flying off, Riester says many have claimed to have found the bird.

A Blue-headed Pionus, a type of parrot, can fetch thousands of dollars. Riester says the roughly five texts she has received are always vague.

Some include pictures of similar looking birds but not hers.

She adds that calls back to those numbers, which in a few cases come from area codes in Tennessee and New York, greet her with the phrase, “Please state your name after the tone and Google Voice will try to connect you.”

Riester doesn’t know if someone has found her bird and may be looking to sell it or if it’s out there somewhere just trying to survive.

If someone is trying to make a quick and morally bad buck off their loss, Riester wants to warn others about what she’s going through so they don’t.

“They want in and you should not engage. I guess I had the street smarts to not do that,” she said.

Riester says while her bird can fly he cannot do so for long distances, often gliding and then walking the majority of the time.

She suspects it still may be near her West Sacramento home provided no one has grabbed the bird yet.

If you have spotted the bird, you can call Riester at 707-688-2585 or 916-420-4403.