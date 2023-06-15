(KTXL) — Residents of West Sacramento who own electric vehicles may start to notice a steady increase in available charging stations throughout their city.

That’s because the city of West Sacramento announced in a social media post that 74 new electric vehicle charging stations will be implemented in the area by 2024.

The first chargers have been installed at Heritage Oaks Park and are ready for use.

Free charging will be available at these stations until July 2.

On July 3, the city will begin charging 35 cents per kilowatt-hour or kWh. For faster charging, it will cost users 45 cents per kWh.

The installation project will be completed in two phases. The first phase, which has already begun, is set to be completed by the end of 2023.

Locations included in Phase 1 are the already completed station at Heritage Oaks Park, and new stations in Joey Lopes Park, the Community Center, the 7th and Tower Bridge parking lot, and the Bridge Street parking lot.

Phase 2, which will be completed by 2024, will see charging stations built in the Lighthouse Charter School parking lot, the Alabama Avenue and 15th Street parking lot, West Sacramento City Hall, Elkhorn Plaza curbside parking, and curbside parking on D Street and 3rd Street.

Accessing the charging stations requires users to create a ChargePoint account, which is free.