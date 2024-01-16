(FOX40.COM) — West Sacramento Police said officers made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

The agency said the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West Capitol Avenue and Westacre Road.

Police said a physical altercation happened between two men before the shooting.

Officers who responded found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took the man to a hospital, but he died of his injuries, police said.

No additional details about the victim have been provided.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, police said: “Detectives have arrested the subject responsible for the shooting death.”

Police also said the person faced charges of possession of a handgun by a prohibited person and had an active felony warrant unrelated to this shooting for the same charge.