(KTXL) — A West Sacramento man and woman have been arrested in connection to a body that was set on fire near Vacaville, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects were identified by the sheriff’s office as 38-year-old Wendy Warren and 39-year-old Emmanuel Justin, both of West Sacramento.

Residents near the city and county line notified authorities on Monday that there was a small fire near Elmira Road and Tulip Street. Firefighters arrived and found a body being burned.

The sheriff’s office said the body was initially a John Doe but was later identified as 35-year-old Theodore Washington of Sacramento.

He reportedly had severe head and facial injuries, including burns all over his body.

Detectives used Flock Safety cameras to identify a car they suspected was connected to the killing. West Sacramento found the car on Tuesday and pulled over the driver.

The sheriff’s office said it sent detectives to the traffic stop to investigate. During their investigation, they learned the woman had “a relationship with the victim.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Washington was lured to West Sacramento where he was killed days earlier. The suspects allegedly waited for four days before trying to get rid of the body.

Warren and Justin were both arrested on suspicion of murder. They were booked into the Solano County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-784-7050.